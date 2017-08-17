Trump Lawyer Forwards Email with Secessionist Rhetoric

President Trump’s personal lawyer “forwarded an email to conservative journalists, government officials and friends that echoed secessionist Civil War propaganda and declared that the group Black Lives Matter ‘has been totally infiltrated by terrorist groups,'” the New York Times reports.

“The email forwarded by John Dowd, who is leading the president’s legal team, painted the Confederate general Robert E. Lee in glowing terms and equated the South’s rebellion to that of the American Revolution against England.”