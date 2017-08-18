Missouri Lawmaker Calls for Trump Assassination

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “With five written words Thursday morning, one of Missouri’s most controversial state lawmakers spawned a U.S. Secret Service investigation, potentially endangered her own political career — and flung St. Louis squarely into the middle of America’s raging racial-political debate in the wake of the unrest in Charlottesville, Va.”

Said state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D): “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

“She quickly deleted her post, but not quickly enough. By midafternoon, the political verdicts of her own party were rolling in.”