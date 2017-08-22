GOP Lawmaker Suggests Obama Staged Charlottesville

Idaho state Rep. Bryan Zollinger (R) said that he’s doubling down on the claim that it is “completely plausible” that Democratic officials staged the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, to smear President Trump, the Idaho Spokesman-Review reports.

And he said donors are pledging to give him money in response to widespread criticism of the post.

Said Zollinger: “At first, I felt genuinely bad that maybe I had offended somebody. Since then, the amazing amount of hate and the despicable things that have been said about myself, my wife, my kids, I’ve doubled down.”

He added: “Obama was a community organizer before he was the president of the United States… I still do think it’s plausible.”