Democrats Won’t Yield on Border Wall Funding

“House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned Democrats would hold fast to their pledge to oppose border wall funding, as President Trump threatened a government shutdown over the issue,” The Hill reports.

Said Pelosi: “President Trump’s multi-billion dollar border wall boondoggle is strongly opposed by Democrats and many Republicans. Democrats will stand fast against the immoral, ineffective border wall and the rest of Republicans’ unacceptable poison pill riders.”

“Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a separate statement said Trump’s demands for wall funding in a government-funding bill would lead to a shutdown.”