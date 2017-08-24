LePage Says Collins Would Lose a GOP Primary

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) told WGAN that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) would probably lose a Republican primary in the state if she decides to run for governor.

Said LePage: “I will say this right away. I do firmly believe deep down in my heart that Susan Collins, in order to become the governor of the state of Maine, will have to run as an independent, and she’s highly unlikely to win a Republican primary.”

However, he added that if she did make it through a Republican primary and got to the general election, “she wins.”