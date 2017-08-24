Menendez Will Miss Votes During Corruption Trial

“When the 115th Congress returns to Washington on September 5, Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) will likely be absent: His federal corruption trial is set to begin here the following day,” the New York Times reports.

“But when the Senate moves to vote on major bills during the fall – including on the debt ceiling, his plan to overhaul the National Flood Insurance Program, even an unpredictable major foreign policy decision – Senator Menendez will be caught between his desire to remain in front of jurors and his congressional obligation to fight for his constituents.”