Trump Hits GOP Leaders on Debt Ceiling

President Trump slammed the Republican congressional leadership in Congress on Twitter this morning:

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy — now a mess!

First Read: “Maybe the biggest political story this August has been President Trump’s rapidly deteriorating relationship with congressional Republicans – all less than a month after the Senate failed to pass its health care effort.”