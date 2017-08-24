Trump Has Done Nothing to Sell Tax Reform

“August was supposed to be the month that President Trump sold tax reform,” Politico reports.

“But with less than two weeks to go before Congress returns, and Republican leaders hoping to launch a major push to get tax legislation to the president’s desk by the end of the year, Trump has barely mentioned the subject.”

“Part of the month went to important foreign policy issues… But domestically he’s picked fights with the top Republican in the Senate, stewed over how his response to racially tinged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, was received, and mused about shutting down the government over funding for a border wall.”