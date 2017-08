“Do I talk to the national media? Not often. I’ve been dying to do what you want me to do. Dying to do it, but we’ve got to be very – it would be stupid for me to engage the national media and give them and everyone else the ammunition they need and we lose this seat. We have to be really careful.”

— Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME), quoted by the Maine Beacon, when asked at a gathering of activists why he doesn’t tout his conservative stances on national television.