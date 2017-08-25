Yellen Rejects Trump Approach to Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen “offered a forceful defense of broad new banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, saying the rules safeguard the economy against another crisis and rejecting assertions from President Trump and top aides that they should be rolled back,” the Washington Post reports.

Politico: “The Fed chief’s remarks are implicitly a pitch of how she would lead the central bank if President Trump chose to keep her at the helm of the Fed; the 71-year-old economist’s term as chair ends at the beginning of February.”