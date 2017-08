White House economic adviser Gary Cohn “seriously considered resigning and even drafted a letter of resignation” after President Trump’s refusal to condemn hate groups, the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Cohn came close to resigning, according to one of the people briefed on the discussions. He met with Mr. Trump privately at the president’s golf club in New Jersey last Friday, scrapping his plans to spend the evening at his second home in the Hamptons.”