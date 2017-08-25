Mueller Looking at Flynn Role In Pursuit of Clinton Emails

Special counsel Robert Mueller “is examining what role, if any, former national security adviser Mike Flynn may have played in a private effort to obtain Hillary Clinton’s emails from Russian hackers,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The effort to seek out hackers who were believed to have stolen Mrs. Clinton’s emails… was led by a longtime Republican activist, Peter W. Smith. In correspondence and conversations with his colleagues, Mr. Smith portrayed Mr. Flynn as an ally in those efforts and implied that other senior Trump campaign officials were coordinating with him… He also named Mr. Flynn’s consulting firm and his son in the correspondence and conversations.”