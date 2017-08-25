Trump Attacks Corker Again

President Trump “escalated his attacks on congressional Republicans on Friday, targeting Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), a frequent ally who was also among the most vocal critics of the president’s remarks in response to the violence two weeks ago in Charlottesville,” the New York Times reports.

“The president’s early-morning tweet appeared to suggest that Mr. Corker was in political trouble in his home state.”

“It was not immediately clear what conversation Mr. Trump was referring to, or what provoked him to attack Mr. Corker more than a week after the senator said the president ‘has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.'”

