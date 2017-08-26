McCain Condemns Trump’s Pardon of Arpaio

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) blasted President Trump’s pardon last night of Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Said McCain: “No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold. Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders.”

He added: “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”