Trump Allies Say He Needs a GOP Scalp

“Republicans on Capitol Hill lament President Trump’s aggressive behavior toward them, but some people in the president’s orbit are urging him to up the ante even further,” The Hill reports.

“They say that, far from making nice, Trump needs to instill fear so that lawmakers do not feel at liberty to thwart him.”

Said longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone: “Most members of Congress are arrogant, and until a scalp is actually taken they are going to continue to be defiant. All he needs to do is punish one incumbent and I think you’d see a sea-change.”