Asked by WVNN radio host Dale Jackson about President Trump’s push to end DACA protection for so-called Dreamers, Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) was clearly confused:

JACKSON: “You’re not aware of what Dreamers are?”

MOORE: “No.”

JACKSON: “This is a big issue in the immigration debate…”

MOORE: “Why don’t you tell me what it is Dale and quit beating around and tell me what it is.”

JACKSON: “I’m in the process of doing that Judge Moore.”

MOORE: “OK.”