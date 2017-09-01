McCain Says Trump is ‘Poorly Informed’ and ‘Impulsive’

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) writes in the Washington Post that Congress must return to “regular order” and compromise.

“That has never been truer than today, when Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct.”

He adds: “We must respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities. We must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don’t answer to him. We answer to the American people. We must be diligent in discharging our responsibility to serve as a check on his power. And we should value our identity as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation.”