Bribery Trial Could Reshape Senate

“The first U.S. senator to face bribery charges in nearly four decades goes on trial Wednesday in a case that could affect the Senate’s partisan makeup and the fate of President Trump’s legislative agenda,” NBC News reports.

“If Menendez is convicted, he would likely resist any calls to resign. If he were to step down this year, his successor would be appointed by New Jersey’s current governor, Chris Christie, giving the Republicans an additional Senate seat — which could be key to passing White House-backed Republican health care legislation that failed by one vote.”

“If Menendez were to resign after Jan. 16, the appointment would be made by the state’s newly elected governor, likely to be a Democrat.”