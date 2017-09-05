Linton Apologizes for Social Media Comments

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, apologized to Washington Life for her recent “insensitive” remarks on Instagram.

Said Linton: “I want to say I concede completely to the comments of my critics. My post itself and the following response were indefensible. Period. I don’t have any excuses, nor do I feel any self-pity for the backlash I experienced… It’s clear that I was the one who was truly out of touch and my response was reactionary and condescending. I wish I hadn’t spoken in such a patronizing tone. It was an out of character, knee-jerk reaction, and I felt so awful about it that I removed it.”

She added: “I one hundred percent embrace the comments of my critics and I concede wholeheartedly that the post was boastful and materialistic and my response was extremely thoughtless. I should have known better than to be so insensitive.”