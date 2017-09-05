Obama Slams Trump for ‘Cruel’ Decision

Barack Obama bashed President Trump’s decision to rescind an immigration order shielding some children of undocumented immigrants from deportation, calling the move “cruel” and “self-defeating,” CNN reports.

Said Obama: “To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”

“The lengthy statement is among Obama’s most forceful since departing office. He sharply criticized Trump’s motives and insisted rescinding the program — called DACA — was not legally required.”