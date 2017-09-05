Clinton Takes Aim at Anthony Weiner

“Hillary Clinton is taking aim at Anthony Weiner in her new memoir, detailing how the disgraced politician’s relationship with a minor female derailed her campaign and left his estranged wife emotionally shattered after a search of his computer led to a new investigation into her private email server,” the Daily Mail reports.

“In a section of What Happened that was obtained by Radar Online, Clinton reportedly reveals that Huma Abedin sobbed on her shoulder after learning that the FBI would be launching a new probe into the presidential hopeful’s emails less than two weeks before the election.”

Said Abedin to Clinton before bursting into tears: “This man is going to be the death of me.”