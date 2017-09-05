Overwhelming Majority Oppose Deporting Dreamers

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds voters overwhelmingly support allowing undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to stay in the country.

“A majority of voters, 58%, think these undocumented immigrants, also known as Dreamers, should be allowed to stay and become citizens if they meet certain requirements — a sentiment that goes well beyond the existing DACA program. Another 18% think they should be allowed to stay and become legal residents, but not citizens. Only 15% think they should be removed or deported from the country.”