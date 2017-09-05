Spicer Hits the Speaking Circuit

Sean Spicer is cashing in on “candor” by signing with the Worldwide Speakers Group, Politico reports.

From the pitch: “Audiences around the world will benefit from the same candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room.”

“Delivering paid speeches – the lucrative and well-trod pasture of former lawmakers and their name-brand aides – will be one of the main components of Spicer’s post-White House life, according to multiple people briefed on his plans. But he is also planning to pitch a book proposal and his agent, Robert Barnett, as of last week was making the rounds to networks to negotiate a possible deal for his client.”