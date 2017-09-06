Trump Breaks with GOP on Debt Ceiling Deal

President Trump and congressional leaders “agreed to increase the debt limit and fund the government until mid-December, after the president sided with Democratic leaders over reluctant Republicans on a deal that would set up a fiscal showdown for year’s end,” the New York Times reports.

Washington Post: “The president’s decision, confirmed by Republicans, came barely an hour after Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) panned the idea of a brief debt hike, accusing Democrats of ‘playing politics’ with much needed Harvey relief by trying to create pressure for their agenda. Democrats believe this extension into December would increase their leverage on Republicans to secure stabilization funds for health-care markets and resolve the legal status of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.”

Said one Republican to Axios: “Dems bluffed their way into total victory. They win the politics of DACA and leverage on debt in the winter. The fate is sealed – DACA will be reauthorized without strings, Schumer has inserted himself into all negotiations in the winter, including tax, spending and immigration.”