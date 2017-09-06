Lawyer Says He’s One of Few ‘Adults’ in White House

“In a bizarre late-night email exchange, President Trump’s top White House lawyer working on the Russia scandal, Ty Cobb, said that he was serving in the White House because ‘more adults’ were needed there and noted that he had made a financial sacrifice in order to take the job,” Mother Jones reports.

Wrote Cobb: “I walked away from $4 million annually to do this, had to sell my entire retirement account for major capital losses and lost a shitload to try to protect the third pillar of democracy. Your hate I will never understand as an American. Hope you get help!”