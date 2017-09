Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA) publicly admitted to having an extramarital affair with “a personal friend,” issuing a statement about the relationship after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette prevailed in a court motion to unseal a divorce action.

Said Murphy: “Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”