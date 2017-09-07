Democrats Dread Clinton’s Book Tour

President Trump “may be the only person in politics truly excited about Hillary Clinton’s book tour,” Politico reports.

“Democratic operatives can’t stand the thought of her picking the scabs of 2016, again — the Bernie Sanders divide, the Jim Comey complaints, the casting blame on Barack Obama for not speaking out more on Russia. Alums of her Brooklyn headquarters who were miserable even when they thought she was winning tend to greet the topic with, ‘Oh, God,’ ‘I can’t handle it,’ and ‘the final torture.'”

“Political reporters gripe privately (and on Twitter) about yet another return to the campaign that will never end. Campaign operatives don’t want the distraction, just as they head into another election season. And members of Congress from both parties want the focus on an agenda that’s getting more complicated by the week.”