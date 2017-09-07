Mueller Wants to Interview White House Staff

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “has approached the White House about interviewing staffers who were aboard Air Force One when the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower was crafted,” CNN reports.

“The special counsel’s discussions with the White House are the latest indication that Mueller’s investigators are interested in the response to the Trump Tower meeting… Mueller’s questions could go to the issue of intent and possible efforts to conceal information during an obstruction of justice investigation.”