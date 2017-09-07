A Still Very Divided Republican Party

“Donald Trump is presiding over a Republican Party that is divided over his presidency and the central issues that powered his successful 2016 campaign,” according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

Key finding: “Republicans who voted for Mr. Trump in the 2016 primary approve almost unanimously of the job he is doing as president, with some 98% backing him. But his approval rating among Republicans who voted for other primary candidates stands at 66%.”

“Asked how they felt about social changes of recent years that have made the U.S. more diverse and tolerant of different lifestyles, 63% of Trump primary voters said they were uneasy with the social changes, compared with 35% of Republicans who supported other GOP candidates in the primaries.”