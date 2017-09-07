New York Official Pushes To Rename Trump Park

“A New York lawmaker is proposing a bill to rename a state park named after President Donald Trump in honor of the woman run down by a white supremacist in Charlottesville last month,” BuzzFeed reports.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has fiercely criticized Trump, has remained silent on the question of honoring the president with signs for the park on highways north of New York City. The park itself has been closed since 2010, and was recently described as an ‘ugly and dilapidated… disaster.'”