Klobuchar Is Not (Yet) Running for President

From a Cosmopolitan profile of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN):

There, I spoke to an older couple who told me their daughter was good friends with Klobuchar in middle school. “We always knew she’d make it big in politics,” I remember the wife telling me. “She used to have a shirt she’d wear at sleepovers that said, ‘I’d rather be president.’ We knew she’d be in the White House someday.”

Klobuchar still has a 2018 reelection campaign to contend with before any presidential maneuvering can really begin. Yet despite the factors that weigh against Democrats this midterm — lower turnout in non-presidential years, more Democratic senators up for reelection than Republicans — Klobuchar is looking very safe in her seat.