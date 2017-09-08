GOP Bristles at Mnuchin Debt Plea

House Republicans bristled at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s pitch for them to vote for a three-month debt and spending extension “for me,” exacerbating divisions between Capitol Hill and the White House, The Hill reports.

Said Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC): “His performance was incredibly poor, and his last words, and I quote, were ‘vote for the debt ceiling for me.’ It was a very arrogant lecture that turned off more of the conference. I’m less sold than when I walked into the meeting.”

Rep. David Brat (R-VA) called the comments “unhelpful” and “intellectually insulting.”

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) said the pitch was “about as well received as his wife’s Instagram post.“