Why Christie Didn’t Get a Cabinet Post

Stephen Bannon told CBS News that Gov. Chris Christie (R) wasn’t considered for a Cabinet position in President Trump’s administration because he failed to offer support after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Bannon said he “took names” of those who abandoned Trump: “You know, I’m Irish. I gotta get my black book and I got ’em. Christie, because of Billy Bush weekend, was not looked at for a Cabinet position.”

He added: “I told him the plane leaves at 11 o’ clock in the morning. If you make the plane, you make the team. He didn’t make the plane.”