Trump Meets with Russian Ambassador

Russian news agencies are reporting that President Trump met with Russia’s newly installed ambassador to Washington, Reuters reports.

Tass news agency quoted ambassador Anatoly Antonov: “I was received by President Trump, I presented my credentials. For my part I said that we are looking forward to an improvement in the relations between our two countries.”

Russia’s RIA news agency also quoted Antonov: “President Trump received me in a warm and friendly way … The atmosphere was very genial, constructive and welcoming. At least, that was my personal feeling.”

The U.S. news media apparently didn’t know about the meeting.