Seattle Mayor Resigns After 5th Child Molestation Claim

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (D) resigned, “just hours after new allegations that he sexually abused a younger cousin decades ago in New York,” the Seattle Times reports.

Said Murray: “While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business.”

“Murray ended his re-election bid earlier this year because of the scandal, but had staved off calls for his resignation before his term is completed this year.”

Seattle Post-Intelligencer: “For months, Murray has faced allegations that he sexually abused homeless boys he encountered decades ago. On Tuesday, Murray’s cousin Joseph Dyer levied similar allegations, saying he felt moved to act because of Murray’s treatment of his accusers.”