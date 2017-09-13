Black Republican Gives Trump a Lecture on Racism

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), “the lone black Republican in the Senate, delivered a pointed lecture on America’s 300-year legacy of racism to President Trump on Wednesday in response to what he called Mr. Trump’s ‘sterile’ response to the riots in Charlottesville last month,” the New York Times reports.

“When a reporter asked the senator if the president had expressed regret, a pained look flashed on Mr. Scott’s face.”

He paused for a few seconds and replied: “He certainly tried to explain what he was trying to convey.”