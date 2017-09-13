Teflon Trump

Politico: “Data from a range of focus groups and internal polls in swing states paint a grim picture for the Democratic Party heading into the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election. It suggests that Democrats are naive if they believe Trump’s historically low approval numbers mean a landslide is coming. The party is defending 10 Senate seats in states that Trump won and needs to flip 17 House seats to take control of that chamber.”

“The research, conducted by private firms and for Democratic campaign arms, is rarely made public but was described to Politico in interviews with a dozen top operatives who’ve been analyzing the results coming in.”

“In focus groups, most participants say they’re still impressed with Trump’s business background and tend to give him credit for the improving economy. The window is closing, but they’re still inclined to give him a chance to succeed.”