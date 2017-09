“He is who he has been and I didn’t go in there to change who he was, I wanted to inform and educate a different perspective. I think we accomplished that. To assume that immediately thereafter he’s going to have an epiphany is just unrealistic.”

— Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), quoted by BuzzFeed, when asked if it was frustrating talking to President Trump about his defense of white supremacists who marched on Charlottesville.