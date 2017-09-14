Trump Says He Was Right About ‘Both Sides’

“President Trump thrust himself back into the racial storms of Charlottesville, repeating his charge that those resisting the neo-Nazis and white supremacists were as much to blame as the alt-right crowds who marched on the Virginia college town last month,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that’s what I said. Now because of what’s happened since then with Antifa, when you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying, and people have actually written, ‘Gee, Trump may have a point.’ I said there’s some very bad people on the other side also.”

The Washington Post reports that Trump also “alluded to the Obama administration allegedly spying on his campaign, and — after repeatedly pointing to the unprecedented nature of the latest hurricanes in recent weeks — downplayed their size when asked whether climate change was to blame.”