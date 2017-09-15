Madigan Announces She Will Not Run Again

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan (D), “one of the most popular elected officials in the state, announced Friday she will not run for reelection in 2018, a stunning move that has political insiders scrambling to guess what office — if any — she’s seeking next,” Politico reports.

“Her popularity, record as attorney general and name ID could make her an automatic contender for just about any elected position in the state. More recently, rumors have swirled about her having interest in the Chicago mayoral race or even a possible run for U.S. Senate. But sources close to Madigan say she may spend some time in the private sector, at least in the near term.”