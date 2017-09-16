GOP Thinks Single-Payer Embrace Will Hurt Democrats

“Republicans are cheering on the Democrats’ embrace of single-payer health care, believing the move to the left will be an albatross for candidates in next year’s elections,” The Hill reports.

“After playing defense on health care for months as they failed to fill a promise to repeal Obamacare, Bernie Sanders’s increasingly popular ‘Medicare for all’ gives the GOP new momentum to blast Democrats. And they’ve got plenty of targets, with 16 Democratic senators backing Sanders’ effort and a similar House measure supported by half of the party’s caucus.”