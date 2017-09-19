Collins Leaning Against Graham-Cassidy Plan

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told ABC News that she is “leaning no” on the latest Senate Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The Hill reports there are still five undecided senators: John McCain (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has already come out publicly against the bill.

Jonathan Swan says it’s likely coming down to the votes of McCain and Murkowski: “Graham, who was on the flight with Pence, told me McCain will speak for himself — but added with a knowing smile that he feels good about McCain’s vote.”