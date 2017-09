“Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Trump’s business and a close associate of the president, met with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning and planned to vigorously deny that he had played any role in Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” the Washington Post reports.

“Cohen has made similar denials in the past but his statement to the panel, which was expected in a closed-door session, was made under the penalty of perjury.”