New GOP Plan Could Sow Health Care Chaos

A new analysis finds the latest Republican bill to repeal Obamacare “would set the stage for a decade of new health care fights as states struggle to cover residents with less money and an unstable source of funding,” NBC News reports.

“Experts say the long and difficult process to implement Graham-Cassidy could create years of chaos in the insurance market, potentially hiking premiums and unsettling markets in 2018 and beyond.”

Said health care analyst Billy Wynne: “I don’t think it’s possible to overstate how disruptive this would be.”