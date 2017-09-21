GOP Bill Has No Support from the Health Care Industry

First Read: “Backers of the GOP Graham-Cassidy health-care bill – Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) plus President Trump via Twitter – maintain it doesn’t touch protections for those with pre-existing conditions. And Cassidy also says the legislation will cover more people than current law does.”

“They all have one problem: No one from the health industry is backing them up. The health insurers are against Graham-Cassidy, with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association saying that the legislation ‘contains provisions that would allow states to waive key consumer protections, as well as undermine safeguards for those with pre-existing medical condition.’ The American Medical Association is also against the bill. Ditto the American Hospital Association.”

“So if Graham/Cassidy/Trump claim that the legislation protects those with pre-existing conditions and expands coverage, the question follows: Which study or industry expert backs that up?”