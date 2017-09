New on the podcast: Obama speechwriter David Litt joins us for a conversation about his new book, Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years, A Speechwriter’s Memoir.

As President Obama’s go-to comedy writer, Litt took the lead on drafting the president’s speech for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. It’s a great conversation.

