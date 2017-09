Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged to ABC News that he’s “made mistakes,” but says that for those who “want some blanket apology — that’s not happening.”

Spicer added that he “tried to own” some of his mistakes, but said that “the personal attacks, questioning my integrity … you know, what my intentions were, I think, were really over the top.”

When asked if he had ever lied to the American people, Spicer responded: “I don’t think so.”