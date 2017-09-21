Moore Prepares for a New Level of Defiance

The Washington Post runs a must-read profile of Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R):

“The central argument of Moore’s campaign is that removing the sovereignty of a Christian God from the functions of government is an act of apostasy, an affront to the biblical savior as well as the Constitution. Among the prices he says this country has paid for denying God’s supremacy: the high murder rate in Chicago, crime on the streets of Washington, child abuse, rape and sodomy. It’s a crisis he hopes to address next year from the floor of the Senate.”