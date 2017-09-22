McCain Will Oppose GOP Health Care Bill

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) will vote no on Cassidy-Graham bill, dealing potentially decisive blow to the health-care repeal effort, the Washington Post reports.

Said McCain in a statement: “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

The New York Times says the decision leaves Republican leaders “with little hope of succeeding in their last-ditch attempt to dismantle the health law.”