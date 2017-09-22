Behind the GOP Efforts to Repeal Obamacare

“As more than 40 subdued Republican senators lunched on Chick-fil-A at a closed-door session last week, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) painted a dire picture for his colleagues. Campaign fund-raising was drying up, he said, because of the widespread disappointment among donors over the inability of the Republican Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act or do much of anything else,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Gardner is in charge of his party’s midterm re-election push, and he warned that donors of all stripes were refusing to contribute another penny until the struggling majority produced some concrete results.”

Said Gardner: “Donors are furious. We haven’t kept our promise.”